Melson, Doris

Doris Melson ( née Keith) was a caring and beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She transitioned from this world Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the age of 90. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her memory and legacy.



Doris was born in Bowdon, GA, to Evelyn Ross and Ceifus Keith on March 14, 1932. As a teenager, she relocated to Dayton, OH, where she spent most of her adult life. After working many years at General Motors, she retired and joined her daughter, son-in-law, and family in Atlanta, GA.



Doris Melson is survived by a host of family and friends who honor her memory, including her daughter, Carolyn Jo Billingsly (Paul Sr.); granddaughters, Trayce Leak (Brandon) and Tiffini Perry (Merceda); grandson, Paul Billingsly Jr. (Ché Frost); brother, Elbert Terrell; sister, Mary Will Ellis; cousins, Susan Burroughs and Clarence Holliday Jr.; bonus children, Gina Mayo-Hawk, Michael Mayo, Linda Allen, and Carmen Shelton; goddaughter, Courtney McAfee; and her beloved "grand dogs," Riley, Murphy, and Alex.



The Celebration of Life for Doris Melson will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Highway 138, SW, Riverdale. Her family will receive friends at noon. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to ASPCA at www.aspca.org.



