MELNIKOFF, Evelyn Polena



Evelyn Polena Melnikoff of Marietta, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She was a beloved member of Saint Elizabeth Russian Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boris; and is survived by her sons, Dr. Gregory Melnikoff (Anna) of Alpharetta, Serge and Mark Melnikoff of Marietta; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Addie Coppola, of Connecticut.



Evelyn's service will be live streamed on Saint Elizabeth Orthodox Church Facebook page Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM. There will be a viewing at Saint Elizabeth Orthodox Church Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 PM with prayer to follow.



In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Saint Elizabeth Russian Orthodox Church, 2263 East Cherokee Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188.



