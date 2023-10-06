Obituaries

Melnikoff, Evelyn

Oct 6, 2023

MELNIKOFF, Evelyn Polena

Evelyn Polena Melnikoff of Marietta, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She was a beloved member of Saint Elizabeth Russian Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boris; and is survived by her sons, Dr. Gregory Melnikoff (Anna) of Alpharetta, Serge and Mark Melnikoff of Marietta; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Addie Coppola, of Connecticut.

Evelyn's service will be live streamed on Saint Elizabeth Orthodox Church Facebook page Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM. There will be a viewing at Saint Elizabeth Orthodox Church Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 PM with prayer to follow.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Saint Elizabeth Russian Orthodox Church, 2263 East Cherokee Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188.

Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com.

