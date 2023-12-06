MELLIN, Bonnie Burke



Bonnie Burke Mellin passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at her home in Birmingham, Alabama.



Bonnie was born in upstate New York on April 1, 1941. She was the daughter of James J. Burke Sr., and Louise W. Burke.



Bonnie graduated from Shades Valley High School, where she was a member of the Delta Alpha Delta sorority. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and Samford University in Birmingham.



Bonnie worked for the Atlanta Braves for many years and later served as Executive Director of the Bay Arts Alliance in Bay County, Florida. She was known as an excellent china painter and was elected president of the Georgia chapter of the World Organization of China Painters. Bonnie also enjoyed teaching porcelain painting classes while living outside Atlanta, Georgia.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Mellin; her son, Scott Malcolm Bryant (Julie); and grandsons, James Parker Bryant and Nicholas Scott Bryant; her sister, Marilyn Burke Patterson (Bob); and brother, James Joseph Burke, Jr.



A visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Ridout's Valley Chapel, located at 1800 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209.



If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society or the American Kidney Fund.



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