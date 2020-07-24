Meese, Lloyd

MEESE, Sr., Lloyd Raymond Lloyd Raymond Meese Sr., age 94, of Monroe, GA, passed quietly in his sleep to join his wife, Wanda and son David with Jesus on July 17th, 2020. Lloyd and Wanda raised 4 children. Lloyd, Jr. married to Linda, David (deceased) married to Sheri, Sally Heffington, married to Ralph (deceased) and Steve. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. He will be missed by other relatives and many friends. He was known by all for his encouraging attitude, bright smile and contagious laughter. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, at 2 PM, at Living Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 Cooledge Road, Tucker, GA 30084 with the Reverend Dr. David E. Harding officiating. Committal Service for Mr. Meese's cremated remains will be held following the Memorial Service on the grounds of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, GA 30025, in memory of Lloyd R. Meese, Sr. Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and masks are required. The Service and the Committal will be recorded and available on Living Grace web site www.livinggracelutheran.org. Saturday afternoon. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.



