MEEKER, Nancy



Nancy S. Meeker of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on October 20, 2022. Nancy was born on February 8, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Chicago and Glenview, Illinois where she graduated from New Trier High School. She went on to Illinois Wesleyan University where she met her future husband, Dave Meeker. She graduated in 1964. Nancy and Dave married on August 8, 1964 in Glenview, Illinois and enjoyed 58 years together.



Nancy devoted her life to raising her sons, Steve and John and caring for her extended family; mother, Barbara Segersten; father, Gordon Segersten; and mother-in-law, Katherine Meeker. Outside the home, Nancy involved herself with many charitable and faith-based organizations, including Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship and Kappa Kappa Gamma.



In 1999, she felt called to full time ministry. She completed the course of study at Candler School of Theology at Emory University and served as Associate Pastor at Robbinsville, North Carolina United Methodist Church, Bethelview UMC and Midway UMC in the Cumming, Georgia area. She retired in 2017 after 18 years of pastoral service.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Barbara Segersten; and her sister, Norma Segersten Reed.



She is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Steve (Louise) and John (Rebecca); and her brother, Gordon (Debbie). Her grandchildren: Jack (Charlotte), Samantha (Boyd), Matthew and Emily will always hold "Gran" in their hearts. Her great-grandson, Rhys Allsbrook, joined her family in 2022.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. Visitation at 1:00 PM with the service following at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Caring For Caregivers support group at Alpharetta First Methodist Church (AFMUC.org)



