MEDLIN, Richard C.
Richard C. Medlin, 76, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Atlanta, GA after a brief illness.
Richard was born in Seneca, SC on March 26, 1946. He was adopted by Lola Barber Medlin and Cole Blease Medlin a
few weeks later. Richard went to school in Seneca, SC and after graduation attended cosmetology school in Atlanta. Af-
ter graduating from cosmetology school, Richard worked as a
cosmetologist in a local salon until he started his own business. His first salon, Casa de Peachtree, was located in a small
house on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. After several years at that location, he renamed his salon to Richard's and moved
it a few blocks away to the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing
shopping center on Roswell Road at Peachtree Street. He continued in his career until retiring in April of 2015. Over the
years, many of his clients stayed with him and became his best
friends. In 1974 Richard met the person with whom he would
spend the rest of his life. Three years later he began a lifelong relationship with Dan L. Ball. For the next 45 years, he and
Dan, along with their many pets over the years, lived in
Brookhaven, GA, in a house overlooking a small lake. Richard's favorite place was his home – and he enjoyed having
pool parties for his many friends. He most enjoyed looking
out over the lake at the blue heron, who was a the lake at the blue heron, who was a frequented visitor, along with ducks,
deer and other wildlife that abound. Richard was preceded in
death by his parents, Lola Barber Medlin and Cole Blease
Medlin of Seneca, SC, and his sister, Barbara Medlin Crabtree of Reidsville, NC. Richard is survived by his spouse of 45 years,
Dan L. Ball; his brother and sister-in-law, Luther Burton Anderson and Donna Ball Anderson of Asheville, NC; dear friends
Mary P. Kohler and Christopher P. Scott, along with other life
long friends too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in
the H. M. Patterson & Sons Oglethorpe Hills Chapel, located at
4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA. Reverend Charles Von Reynolds of Seneca, SC will be conducting the memorial serv-
ice. Von was the pastor of Seneca Baptist Church when Rich-
ard lived in Seneca. Richard was always supporting our local no-kill animal shelters and requested that in lieu of flowers
donations can be made to your favorite local no-kill animal
shelter. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to
Dr. Mirza Haider Ali and all of the staff of the Northside Hospital ICU facility for their outstanding service and compassionate care during his brief illness.
