MEDLIN, Richard C.



March 26, 1946 - September 5, 2022



Richard C. Medlin, 76, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on September 5, 2022, in Atlanta, GA after a brief illness.



Richard was born in Seneca, SC on March 26, 1946. He was adopted by Lola Barber Medlin and Cole Blease Medlin a few weeks later. Richard went to school in Seneca, SC and after graduation attended cosmetology school in Atlanta. After graduating from cosmetology school, Richard worked as a cosmetologist in a local salon until he started his own business. His first salon, Casa de Peachtree, was located in a small house on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. After several years at that location, he renamed his salon to Richard's and moved it a few blocks away to the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing shopping center on Roswell Road at Peachtree Street. He continued in his career until retiring in April of 2015. Over the years, many his clients stayed with him and became his best friends.



In 1974 Richard met the person with whom he would spend the rest of his life. Three years later he began a lifelong relationship with Dan L. Ball. For the next 45 years, he and Dan, along with their many pets over the years, lived in Brookhaven, GA, in a house overlooking a small lake. Richard's favorite place was his home – and he enjoyed having pool parties for his many friends. He most enjoyed looking out over the lake at the blue heron, who was a frequented visitor, along with ducks, deer and other wildlife that abound. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lola Barber Medlin and Cole Blease Medlin of Seneca, SC, and his sister, Barbara Medlin Crabtree of Reidsville, NC.



Richard is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Dan L. Ball; his brother and sister-in-law, Luther Burton Anderson and Donna Ball Anderson of Asheville, NC; dear friends Mary P. Kohler and Christopher P. Scott, along with other lifelong friends too numerous to mention.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in the H. M. Patterson & Sons Oglethorpe Hills Chapel, located at 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA. Reverend Charles Von Reynolds of Seneca, SC will be conducting the memorial service. Von was the pastor of Seneca Baptist Church when Richard lived in Seneca. Richard was always supporting our local no-kill animal shelters and requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to your favorite local no-kill animal shelter.



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mirza Haider Ali and all of the staff of the Northside Hospital ICU facility for their outstanding service and compassionate care during his brief illness.



