Medley, Thomas

MEDLEY, III, Thomas Aquinas

Thomas Aquinas Medley III, age 78 of Marietta, GA passed away January 16, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan McKay Medley, Five Children, Seven Grandchildren, Three Brothers and Two Sisters.

The family will receive guests between the hours of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held in Owensboro, Kentucky on January 28, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Tom's name to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital- Oncology Department.




