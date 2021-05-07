<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MEDLEY, Peter<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">On Monday, April 12, 2021, Peter Edward Medley, a loving husband of 70 years and father of three, passed away comfortably at the age of 90, surrounded by family members in his home in Canton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and John Medley, his half-brothers, Jim and Ronnie Quinto, and his son, Peter Edward Medley, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ann Ippolito Medley, his half-sister, Marlene Quinto Moreschi, his daughters, Missie Medley and Stefanie Medley Winborne and their spouses, his daughter-in-law, Celeste Rozik Medley, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Pete was born October 27, 1930 in Webster, Pennsylvania, to Emma Quinto, a homemaker, and John Medley, a riverboat captain. At the age of 18, rather than work in the mines near his hometown of Webster, Pennsylvania, he chose to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy. Over the course of a 20-year career in the Navy's submarine fleet he reached the rank of First Class Radioman while proudly serving on one of the first nuclear submarines. He retired from military service in 1968 and went on to support NASA working for Bendix Engineering in Ascension Island, Africa. Finally, he worked as an engineer and Director of Train Handling Procedures for CSX Railroad in Florida before retiring in 1992. In 1950, at a family gathering in New York, Pete met Ann Ippolito, whom he would marry in September of the same year. They remained happily married across seven decades of good times and bad. Ann always treasured his dry humor and his reliable nature. A Freemason and member of the American Legion, Pete was known for his uncanny mechanical knowledge of anything that had a motor, gears, or a throttle. He was proud of his Naval career and very fond of his family, a comfy pair of socks, and a good hot dog. He will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in May. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: US Submarine Veterans Club, Inc. 40 School Street Groton, CT 06340. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.</font><br/>