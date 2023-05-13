MEDFORD, James Alvin



James Alvin Medford, 73, business owner and investor passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Born in Marietta, GA on March 7, 1950 to James Floyd "Jake" Medford and Hazel Allene (Poteete) Medford. He was of Baptist faith.



Alvin always wanted to retire in Blairsville and build his dream home. He moved to Blairsville in 2005 and completed his home in 2007.



When diagnosed with cancer, he was determined to go home to his beloved family, friends, and pets.



He was a lifelong animal lover and developed a fondness for Castoff Pet Rescue, where he adopted his 3 dogs.



Alvin loved to play bluegrass and country music while driving through the mountains in one of his trucks. He also enjoyed cruising Lake Nottley on his boat. He loved movies, television, and watched wrestling with his daughter every week. While business minded, would often joke, even planning skits. He was a fun loving man.



Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Aileen Cornelison Medford; and an infant brother.



He is survived by devoted daughter, Bonnie Medford of Blairsville, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doris and C.L. Tate of Rome, GA. Nieces and nephews, Sylvia and Jay Chesser, Mark Tate, Larry and Sandra Thacker, Janet and Greg Bobeng, Denise and David Huntley, Steve and Donna Cornelison, Melvin and Linda Cornelison, and Bill and Leslie Cornelison. Cousins, Michael and Sandra Westmoreland; and Myra Douglas and his pets Casper, Cody, Calvin, and Moody.



Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 14, 2023 with Minister Terry Stuart, officiating, and Russ Adkins, Larry Shuler, and Bonnie Medford, speaking. The following will serve as pallbearers: Justin Jenniges, Jack Weaver, Andrew Childers, Mark Tate, Brian Groves, Jay Chesser, James Groves, Larry Schuler. Honorary pallbearers: Russ Adkins, Mike Calloway, Guerry Overcash, and Danny Worley. Interment will be at Noon Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers or memorials to Castoff Pet Rescue are accepted. Visiting hours will be Friday May 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday 4:00 to 9:00 PM.



Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may send condolences and sign the family guest book online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

