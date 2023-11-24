MEADOWS, Hattie
Age 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 20, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MEADOWS, Hattie
Age 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 20, 2023. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral