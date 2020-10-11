MEADORS, John Gilmore John Gilmore Meadors passed away on October 5, 2020, at the age of 82. John was born in Chambers County, Alabama, on August 27, 1938, to J. Samuel and Annie Mae Meadors. He grew up on a farm and was the first in his family to attend college, putting himself through an undergraduate degree at Auburn University by working in the textile mill. He received a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Physics from Auburn. While working as a graduate teaching assistant, he met his lovely wife Joyce. They married and moved to Columbus, Ohio, where John pursued a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics from The Ohio State University. Upon completion of his PhD, John served as a professor in electrical engineering at Ohio State, earning several distinguished teaching awards, while also conducting research in the areas of optics and electromagnetics. Throughout his career he participated in many innovative research initiatives in the application of advanced technology to problems of national defense. His career culminated as a Principal Research Scientist Emeritus and Director of a laboratory at the Georgia Tech Research Institute. John was a nationally recognized scientist in the areas of signal suppression and electro-optics. John is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce, and his daughters, Cherie (Jack) Garriott and Janine (Jim) Irwin. He is also survived by his sisters, Irene Bolt and Mary Shirley. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Sandra Bradford. John is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jill (Jason) Zender; Joyce (David) Doorley; Jenna, Joseph, and Julianna Kern; and Andrew and Katherine Irwin. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Liam and Owen Zender. To his grandchildren he was their cherished Pa, and he always sought opportunities to spend time with them and support them however he could in order to elevate the next generation to a better place. John was generous to a fault and embodied the expression "he would give you the shirt off his back." He had a tremendous love for animals, supported several animal welfare organizations, and spent a fortune feeding the birds in his backyard. He was beloved by his furry kids, who will also miss him tremendously. No memorial service is planned at this time, but online messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

