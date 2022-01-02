MEADERS, Donald Raymond



Donald R. "Don" Meaders, a native Atlantan, born in the former Georgia Baptist Hospital to Violet and Henry Meaders, passed away on December 22, 2021.



Don grew up in Sylvan Hills, attending Sylvan Hills Elementary and Brown and Sylvan High Schools where he ran track and was a Major in ROTC. In 1956, he received a degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech and a week later married Ann Turnipseed who had also graduated from Sylvan.



After fulfilling his military commitment in Killeen, Texas, Ann and Don returned to Atlanta, Don to Lockheed Aircraft Corporation where he had been employed summers during college and where he ultimately spent his career, from Assistant Manager of the Lockheed Credit Union to various positions within the Finance Branch, retiring in 1990. He loved everything "airplanes" and flying, completed some flying lessons, and made a trip to Kissimmee, FL where he spent a day flying a Marchetti and did a Dog Fight with Fighter Pilots USA. He and Ann also experienced a round trip to London on the Concorde, which was a highlight for both of them.



The Meaders have lived in Sandy Springs since 1960 where Don was active in the Lions Club and served as President 1964-65. He participated in his son's activities in Pop Warner football and the Boy Scouts, and supported his daughter in the Sandy Springs Ballet Company, building sets and helping wherever needed. Family time consisted of Florida vacations, boating, camping, and water skiing with friends.



Don was a lifelong Methodist, coming from a long line of Methodist ancestors. He started out at Grace as an infant, Mary Brannan growing up in Sylvan Hills, Sandy Springs UMC as a member of the DBS Class and head usher for many years, moving to Peachtree Road UMC in 1993. There, his focus became working in and supporting the global missions program, first in the then Republic of Georgia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. In addition to the mission work, Don has served on the Administrative Board at PRUMC, taken all the Disciple Classes and served on a Board at the Conference level for several years.



Don was friendly and outgoing, but lived his life "under the radar" as he listened for what he called his assignments from God to help someone in need.



Don and Ann loved to travel and felt blessed to be able to experience a number of trips and cruises in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean before purchasing a townhouse at St. Simons Island where they spent relaxing times enjoying new friends and neighbors. There, they attended Wesley UMC, and supported the St. Simons Land Trust and the Historical Society, where Don became interested in the archaeology lab, participated in several digs and also worked with the lab, creating equipment for their use in cleaning artifacts.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Terry Meaders, and son Kevin Meaders. He is survived by his wife Ann of 65 years, daughter and son-in-law Laurel and Scot McLeod, Woodstock, GA; Grandsons, Capt. Michael McLeod, USMC (Kristin) Santa Barbara, CA: Spencer McLeod (Heather) Southborough, MA, and Trevor McLeod, Gainesville, GA; great granddaughters Piper and Summer McLeod, Southborough, sister Nancy Bramblett (Terry), John's Creek, GA; sister-in-law Alice Meaders, Monroe, GA and 4 nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, N.W., Atlanta, GA 30305. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



