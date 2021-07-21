ajc logo
MEAD, Kathleen Pope

Mrs. Kathleen Pope Mead, age 100 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Mrs. Mead was born October 15, 1920 in Steadman, Georgia to the late Thomas N. and Margaret Tanner Pope and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Howard N. Mead, her brother, Cyrus E. Pope, and her sister, Mildred P. Counts.

Surviving are her sons Howard N. Mead and Donald M. Mead, both of Atlanta.

Interment, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Mars Hill Cemetery, Cleburne County, Alabama.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

