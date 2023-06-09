MCWILLIAMS, Patricia R.



Patricia R. McWilliams, 88 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. We know that she is joyfully restored in health, rejoicing with her Heavenly Father and embracing the sweetest reunions.



Patricia was a beautiful, talented woman that loved her family and her faith. She was born April 5, 1935 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She attended Winthrop Training School and Salem Academy. She then went to Salem College and transferred to the University of Florida where she joined Chi Omega Sorority. She was a University of Florida Cheerleader, voted Miss University of Florida, was a Maid of Cotton Queen in South Carolina, competed in Miss South Carolina and modeled while in college. Patricia majored in Music. She would go on to be a concert pianist and teach piano to dozens of students. She also received her degree in Education where she briefly taught Elementary School.



After college Patricia returned to South Carolina and met Manly McWilliams at a Hockey Game in Charlotte. They were on a double date but not with each other. Manly soon pursued Patricia, and they were married in July of 1958 and honeymooned on Sea Island which remains a treasured family destination to this day. As newlyweds, they lived in Charlotte, North Carolina where Patricia was a member of the Charlotte Junior League and Myers Park United Methodist Church. They would go on to live in St. Louis and finally Atlanta. Once settled in Atlanta she transferred her membership to the Atlanta Junior League. She was a longtime member of Mt. Paran Church of God and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Patricia had four daughters and six grandchildren and a multitude of pets. Patricia loved all animals. Often, she was referred to as "Dr. Doolittle" with Labrador dogs and puppies, a bunny rabbit, birds and even a stout goldfish named Charlie! She could do anything from painting on canvases and china, sewing, crafting, cooking, sales, playing for the Atlanta Symphony, finishing the Peachtree Road Race at 50, teaching Bible School at home along with knowing the Bible by heart.



Patricia was predeceased in death by her former husband, Frank Manly McWilliams, married for thirty-four years but remained constant companions; along with her eldest daughter, Patricia Nell McWilliams. She is survived by sister, Barbara Graves of Columbia, South Carolina; niece, Meg Collins and family; and nephew, Ben Graves and family. She is also survived by her daughters, Mary McWilliams, Barbie McWilliams Cobb (Steve) of Dallas, Texas, children, Gracey, Walker and Georgia and Betsy McWilliams Nameth (Jon) of Marietta, Georgia and children, Molly, Kate and Maggie.



The family is so grateful for the love and compassion shown to Patricia by her caring nurses over the years: Linda, Josie, Sarah, Kesha, Medjine, Iris, receptionist Patricia and all of the staff at Tranquility Hospice Kennesaw who comforted Patricia till the end with such grace and gentle care.



A Graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, 3 PM at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations as you feel led made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice Kennesaw at Wellstar.org. Foundation, 475 Dickson Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064 or Chi Omega Foundation at Giftplanning.chiomega.com, 3395 Players Club Parkway, Memphis, TN 38125.



To God be the Glory for the life of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and faithful servant.





