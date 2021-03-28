MCWILLIAMS, Patricia Nell



Patricia Nell McWilliams, age 60, of Atlanta went to be with her heavenly Father on July 8, 2020. Tricia was born to Manly and Patricia McWilliams in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tricia was the oldest of four daughters. Her surviving sisters, Mary Mac, Barbie (Steve) Cobb and Betsy (Jon) Nameth along with nieces Gracey, Georgia, Molly, Kate, Maggie and nephew Walker will forever hold dear the countless memories of her amazing life. Tricia joined her father, Manly, in heaven with other beloved relatives. What a homecoming we know it was for all that welcomed her. Her Mother, Patricia, who Tricia cared for over many years still resides in Atlanta.



Growing up in Atlanta, Tricia attended Greater Atlanta Christian School where she enjoyed playing on the Girls Varsity Basketball Team and went on to play in several State Championship games. Tricia attended Emory University for college where she majored in Radiology. After graduation, Tricia furthered her education with a degree that specialized in Radiation Oncology through St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. Tricia stayed at St. Joseph's Hospital in a career treating cancer patients that spanned thirty eight years. She could not go anywhere in Atlanta without running into a former or current patient. They always embraced Tricia with such affection and gratitude. Tricia received many accolades during her tenure at St. Joseph's and was recognized by many for her dedication and mercy shown to all she cared for and knew. Her most coveted recognition came with the McAuley Award named for Mother Catherine McAuley, founder of Sisters of Mercy in 1880. These Sisters traveled from Savannah to establish Emory Saint Joseph's, Atlanta's first hospital. The esteemed award remains one of St. Joseph's most enduring and meaningful traditions. Emory Healthcare, the various hospital campus employees and doctors, vote on one employee among over 3000 that resonates the life of one who showed healing ministry and a legacy of compassionate care like Mother McAuley. What a wonderful ceremony it was when Tricia was presented with this award. Tricia's family has recently been told that a Waiting Room in the Winship Cancer Center will soon be named in her memory. Tricia would be so moved by this loving gesture. Along with her love for working in the field of cancer, Tricia was an active member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Tricia loved participating in Disciple Bible Studies, Great Day of Service and helping to plan women's activities at the church. Tricia also loved entertaining her family and friends. She was happiest in her kitchen trying new recipes while cooking family favorites. When she was home, she always tuned into The Food Network with Ina Garten's voice often in the background. On weekends, Tricia would search for Arts and Crafts Festivals to attend. Many treasures came from her scavenger hunts. She was an active member of the Junior League of Atlanta until she became a Sustainer. Tricia loved annual beach trip with her "Beach Girls" as they were lovingly named. From childhood until the end of her life, Tricia's family traveled to Sea Island each year…a special place where her parents Honeymooned. A family night filled with dinner at The Lodge with the soulful serenade by the Bagpiper followed by Bingo at The Cloister was the perfect combination of joy and fun. Special Sister Trips to Old Edwards Inn located in Highlands, N.C. in the Fall always rounded out the year in a way that was sacred to just the four sisters. A delightful Spa day with a spicy Bloody Mary was a favorite!



One extraordinary gift that Tricia gave upon her death was the donation of her beautiful eyes. Tricia was an organ donor. Her eyes provided vision so that four recipients could see. This was her final gift and one that has impacted the lives of a few and their families in a remarkable way. We can only imagine the gift of seeing the world through her brilliant eyes.



Tricia showed abundant devotion to her family and friends. Her sense of humor made everyone in her company laugh. Her humor lives on in so many memories. Her birthday will be celebrated in a private Celebration of Life service on March 29th. We as a family are profoundly grateful for the love and kindness shown by so many since Tricia's passing. We miss her more each day. Her legacy runs deep and wide. For those who have inquired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Memory of Patricia McWilliams, Class of '78, Greater Atlanta Christian School, 1575 Indian Trail Road, Norcross, Georgia 30093. May her memory forever be a blessing. To God be the Glory for our Tricia, Trish, Nellie and Nenny! xoxo



