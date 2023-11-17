Obituaries

McWhorter, Rufus

File photo
File photo
Nov 17, 2023

MCWHORTER, Rufus

Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 12, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

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Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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