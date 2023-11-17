MCWHORTER, Rufus
Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 12, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
MCWHORTER, Rufus
Age 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 12, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral