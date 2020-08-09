MCSWAIN, William William Anthony (Tony) McSwain passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home in Sandy Springs. Tony was born in Thomaston GA on September 30, 1931, the youngest child of the late Jessie McSwain and Sally Corley McSwain of Thomaston. He served his country honorably and faithfully in the US Air Force. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Glee Club. Tony loved gardening, music and almost any kind of card game, a passion he passed on to his grandchildren. Family gatherings often lead to a game of Canasta or Hearts, but his favorite game was bridge, which he played several times a week. A self-taught pianist, he could often be found at the piano during Holidays and social gatherings leading everyone in song. As a loyal member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, Tony served in many capacities including his faithful support of the choir and DBS Sunday school class. Tony began his career as an educator before serving the IRS as a field agent for 25 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed visiting with neighbors and other friends on his porch, which was a source of great joy during the past several months. At a dance outside of Roberta GA, Tony met his future wife Mary Edith Williams and they were married in June of 1954. They shared 62 happy years together, prior to Edith's passing in 2015. Tony is survived by his three children, William Anthony McSwain, Jr. (Cathy), Derrick Alden McSwain (Liza) and Melissa McSwain Flom (Mark) and three grandchildren, Connor and Coleman Flom and Margaret McSwain. A service honoring Tony's life will be held in the future, when it is once again safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a contribution to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (online or by check to Sandy Springs UMC 86 Mt Vernon HWY NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328) or to a charity of your choice.

