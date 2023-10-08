MCSWAIN, James "Jim" Thurlon



James "Jim" Thurlon McSwain, age 88, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away on October 3, 2023. Born on November 30, 1934 in Cullman, Alabama, to (the late) Odis L. McSwain and Lullie E. McSwain.



A son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who woke up every morning ready to live, learn and share. He was gentle, but tough as nails when warranted, probably from his humble upbringing and experience in the Military. He could build deep relationships with young and old alike and was one of the best communicators we've ever known.



His life experiences included owning and operating a small general store, gas station, and café, retired Army, Army Reservist and National Guard, was Comptroller for the U.S. Army, and oversaw the budget for all expenditures for the Continental United States. He loved coaching little league football and playing golf, which he took up later in life. He was passionate about his family, his work and Alabama Football. Jim always had time for a great story or joke when he had an attentive audience. Oh yeah, did I say he was a flirt too? He was indeed!



Jim was a great man and the best example of a Father a son could have. He will be missed by all he came to know, but more important, he will be remembered.



Jim McSwain was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lois McSwain. Survivors include his current wife of ten years, Irene Grimmett McSwain of Cullman, Alabama; sons, Michael (Shuri) McSwain of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Tony McSwain of McDonough, Georgia; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jenifer, Sean and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ella, Grey, Banks, Kari and Madison; many nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be conducted at the Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough, Georgia, and at the Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Crane Hill, Alabama. Dates to be determined on both.



Rather than flowers Jim asked that donations be made in His memory to: Community Hospice & Palliative Care https://thefoundationcares.org/



