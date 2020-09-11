MCRAE, Polly Age 94, of Suwanee, passed September 6, 2020. Arrangements by F.L. Sims Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point
2968 E Point St
East Point, GA
30344
