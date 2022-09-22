ajc logo
MCRAE, Brent Allen

Brent Allen McRae passed into the arms of his Lord on September 15. He was born on June 6, 1940, to Margaret Ridings Craft and Oscar Brents McRae in Rochester, New York. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 6. Beloved by all his family, he leaves behind his wife, Carol Haenni McRae; sons, Steven (Libby) and Scott McRae; and granddaughters Katy and Lucy McRae. He was in the Class of '58 at Decatur High School, graduated from Wake Forest University in 1963 with a BBA degree, and later earned his MBA from Georgia State University. He and Carol met at Wake Forest and married in 1964, settling in Atlanta to raise their family. He worked for the Centers for Disease Control for over 30 years, supervising teams of systems analysts and had a key role in the Coronary Drug Project, receiving a distinguished award. Upon retirement, he and Carol moved to Sanibel, Florida, their island corner of paradise. On Sanibel, he volunteered for many years at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, as an injured wildlife rescuer, plus making runs into Ft. Myers to pick up injured animals at vet clinics and take them back to CROW. A memorial service will be held Sept. 26 at 11 AM on Island A off the Sanibel Causeway - with Pastor Kevin Shafer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brent's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org), CROW (crowclinic.org), or H20 Teen Youth Group at Sanibel Community Church (1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957).

