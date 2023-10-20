MCPHERSON, Antonio
Age 32, of Lawrenceville, GA, died on October 14, 2023. Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at House of God, Avondale Estates, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MCPHERSON, Antonio
Age 32, of Lawrenceville, GA, died on October 14, 2023. Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at House of God, Avondale Estates, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel
602 Newnan Rd.
Carrollton, GA
30117
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral