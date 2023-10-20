Obituaries

McPherson, Antonio

File photo
File photo
Oct 20, 2023

MCPHERSON, Antonio

Age 32, of Lawrenceville, GA, died on October 14, 2023. Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at House of God, Avondale Estates, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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