McPeek, John

John McPeek, son of Gwynn (Mac) McPeek and Mary Liming McPeek, died on May 6, 2022. A loving father and grandfather, John was a sturdy, steadfast, somewhat mischievous man who believed in people, their rights and freedoms, and the power of humanity. He was raised and baptized Presbyterian and spent time in the Unitarian Universalist church, but through his partner Sharon, who passed in 2016, discovered and eventually began conversion to Judaism. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Fraley and daughters, Emilie and Christina and their children; his daughter Julia and her son Andrew (Poopenstinker) Campbell; Andrew's father David Campbell; his son Mike and his wife Meg and children Isaac (Poopler) McPeek and Mahala (Pooples) McPeek; mother of his children Donna; his step-son Mike Pearl and his wife Heidi and children Zach, Brandon and Josh (all Poopsters); and Ben Pearl and his children Sirena and Aidan (Poop Meister). Although often reserved, John contained multitudes, loved deeply and fiercely, and was a beautiful soul. His family will take solace in his dad-a-base of dad jokes and the knowledge that a pat on the head and the best hug is forever with them. A memorial service will take place 4:00 PM today, May 11, 2022 at Temple Beth David, 1885 McGee Rd., Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a humanitarian organization of one's choice.


