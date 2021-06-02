MCNEILL, Larry



Larry Duncan McNeill, age 76, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, passed away on March 4th, 2020 in Atlanta, GA, at Emory University Hospital after a brief respiratory illness related to his cancer.



Larry was raised in Scotland and Richmond Counties in NC. He was a graduate of Rockingham High School and North Carlina State University (Engineering). He began his career in the software development and networking field at GE Information Services where he worked in various positions for 28 years. He followed that with 2 years at GridNet International while he gained his realtor and broker licenses. Larry served as a realtor in Brunswick County, NC and Horry County, SC, until his death. During that time, he had numerous positions on the board of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors, including President, as well as national realtor committees.



In his leisure, he loved family and friends, movies, taking sunrise pictures on the beach, and especially long walks with his loyal canine companion, Murphy.



Following a memorial service in Laurinburg at 11:00 a.m. at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel on Saturday, June 5, 2021, which will be livestreamed on the funeral homes Facebook page, Larry will be interred beside his parents at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson, NC.



Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.

