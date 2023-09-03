MCNEIL, Victor



Victor Carroll McNeil, 74, died of heart failure on August 28, 2023, in Rabun County, GA. Vic was a proud native Atlantan. He was born on July 8, 1949, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, to Joicy Howington McNeil and Thomas Ernest McNeil. Vic attended Roosevelt High School, Stetson University, and later Georgia Tech. He began a 30-year career with the City of Atlanta, where he found his true passion for wastewater and environmental control. After a brief retirement, he joined Kazmier and Associates, where he traveled the state assisting and training clients in wastewater management for the next 19 years. He was a proud Life Member of Georgia Association of Water Professionals. He leaves his wife of almost 36 years, Bee Yeilding McNeil; and two daughters, Kerry Powell (Alan) and Kate Dempsey (Matt); and grandchildren, Grace Powell, William, Henry and James Dempsey. Services are Thursday, September 7, 2023, 11:00 AM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA.



Donations may be made to Georgia Water Professionals, 1655 Enterprise Way, Marietta, GA 30067.



