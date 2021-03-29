McNeil, Katherine

McNEILL, Katherine Minnich



Katherine Minnich McNeill , 77, died peacefully on March 26, 2021. Katherine was a native of Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late Dr. Fredric R. Minnich and Katherine Calhoun Minnich. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Thomas McNeill, Jr., and by her children Katie McNeill Howe (Joe) of Macon, and John T. McNeill, III of Thomson, and two grandchildren, Lillian Katherine Howe and Andrew McNeill Howe both of Macon. She is also survived by her brother Fredric C. Minnich (Suzi) of Cumming and her sister Mary Ann Minnich DeFoor of Atlanta, sister in law Mary McNeill Dozier( Richard) of Thomson, sister in law Bennye McNeill Young of Thomson, and eleven nieces and nephews. Mrs McNeill was a graduate of Fairfax Hall in Virginia and the University of Georgia where she was a proud member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a member of Thomson First United Methodist Church, a past President of the Pine Needle Garden Club, and a member of several local bridge groups. Katherine was an avid gamer, and she loved to travel with her best pals Gee, Mary, and Susan. A private service will be held at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Friends of the McDuffie County Library. You may sign a guest book online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

