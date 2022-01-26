McNeil, Florence

MCNEIL (GRANT), Florence



September 1, 1922 – January 1, 2022



Born to William and Rebecca Grant in Cincinnati, Ohio, Florence Grant Miller McNeil was 99 years of age at her death. Florence was one of nine children born to The Grants. Seven of her sisters and brothers preceded Florence in death. They are Mary, Fred, Olivia, twins Mildred & Miriam, her twin brother Phillip and Rufus. Still living is Ruth (twin to Rufus).



Florence lived a rich life full of activities and accomplishments. Educated in Cincinnati, Ohio she attended the original Old Woodward School and Stowe School where she left after the 10th grade to work in service of the war effort during WWII. Florence was an athlete in the sports of tennis track swimming and bowling. Bowling became a life-long sports activity as Florence continued to bowl in many professional bowling leagues, winning two national awards in the Women's National Bowling Association.



Florence was also active in the Civil Rights Movement to encourage people to vote. She often helped with voter registration and education. She was among those working with Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth to organize protests around allowing Black Children the right to swim in public pools in Cincinnati. She encouraged her children, Gregory and Ellen, to join the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee when Julian Bond and C. T. Vivian visited Cincinnati after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assignation.



Florence believed in education as the way to bring equality to Black People in America. She encouraged her children to learn all they could and stay out of trouble. She said, "never let anyone hold you back and to be a Leader, not a Follower and to Always be strong in order to compete in the White World successfully." They did.



Florence is survived by her daughter Ellen Maria Miller-Mapp (Kenneth) and son, Artie Cornell Miller (Esther); Grandchildren Evan Miller, Erin Miller and Alexander Miller; and Great Granddaughter Zion Tyler. Preceding Florence in death were sons James William Miller, Jr. and Gregory Antonio Miller: and also, James William Miller, Sr. and Ezekiel McNeil. Florence is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins several generations deep and spread across this country! There are many relatives in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, California, Pennsylvania, New York and more.



The family is sincerely grateful for the loving way you shared your comforting expressions of sympathy, concerns and prayers. Your gestures of love soothed our heavy hearts and lifted our spirits.



To the devoted care givers that came into the home to care for Our Mother, we are eternally grateful. We extend our gratitude to the Staff at Hope Care Memory Center of Fayetteville, Georgia and to Southern Grace Hospice for your attentive care and support.



Special Appreciation to this non-profit organization, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly of Cincinnati, Ohio. Mom lived independently in her home for many years in Cincinnati before moving to Atlanta. During that time, "Little Brothers" became The Village which gave our Mom the social outlet she loved. She enjoyed the many outings to movies, luncheons, special soirées, Reds baseball games, riverboat rides, dances, great companionship and most of all, the Love and Outreach! You made her feel Special!



In lieu of flowers, we ask any donations be given, In Memory of Florence McNeil:



Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly



5530 Colerain Avenue



Cincinnati, Ohio 45239. www.littlebrotherscincinnati.org



The Family Plans a Celebration of Florence McNeil's life in the Spring of 2022. Details will be forthcoming.



