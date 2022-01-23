Mcneil, Ava

Hamburger icon
Ava Barbara McNeil, 90 of Dunwoody, died January 17, 2022. Mrs. McNeil graduated summa cum laude in 1954 from Tufts University where she was a Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic Church. Ava was preceded in death by her husband, William J. McNeil and daughter, Amy Elizabeth Rutledge. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McNeil. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tufts University, 136 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02111 or to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 100 Institute Rd., Worcester, MA 01609. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10 o'clock at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.




