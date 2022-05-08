ajc logo
X

McNay, Maurice

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries

MCNAY, Maurice (Mac) Clayton

Maurice (Mac) Clayton McNay, 90, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on April 1st, 2020. A celebration of His life of faith and service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2PM at First United Methodist Church of Marietta. Family will gather to receive guests in the parlor prior to the service at 1:15 PM and at the reception after the service. Mac was preceded in death in 2013 by wife Frances Clara of 58 years. Mac is survived by his wife Peggy Deer McNay and his children, Gary, Elizabeth, Curtis, and their families. If led to offer a donation in his memory, please consider Marietta First United Methodist Church. Mac's Obituary - posted in April of 2020 is online at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/atlanta/name/maurice-mcnay-obituary?id=16892601

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Wood, Stephanie
2h ago
Haynes, Barbara
2h ago
Maust, Deanna
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top