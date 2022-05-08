MCNAY, Maurice (Mac) Clayton



Maurice (Mac) Clayton McNay, 90, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on April 1st, 2020. A celebration of His life of faith and service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2PM at First United Methodist Church of Marietta. Family will gather to receive guests in the parlor prior to the service at 1:15 PM and at the reception after the service. Mac was preceded in death in 2013 by wife Frances Clara of 58 years. Mac is survived by his wife Peggy Deer McNay and his children, Gary, Elizabeth, Curtis, and their families. If led to offer a donation in his memory, please consider Marietta First United Methodist Church. Mac's Obituary - posted in April of 2020 is online at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/atlanta/name/maurice-mcnay-obituary?id=16892601

