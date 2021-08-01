MCNAMARA, Peyton



Age 59, of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



Peyton was born on November 19, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia to Don Giddens and Ann McNamara.



As a youth, Peyton enjoyed spending many hours playing and competing on the tennis courts. He graduated from Dunwoody High School in 1979 and moved across the country at the age of 17 to attend California Polytechnic State University. Mr. McNamara received his bachelor's degree in Hospitality from the university, and proceeded to work as food and beverage director in many prestigious hotels including The Partridge Inn in Augusta, Ga, and The Maxwell House in Nashville, TN. While living in Augusta, GA, he regularly volunteered at Hope House, a facility that supports women and their families dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues. While working with Hope House, Peyton spear-headed many of their successful fundraising campaigns raising thousands of dollars for the facility. While living in Tennessee, Peyton was a member of Franklin Christian Church where he volunteered with providing clothing and personal care items to the homeless community. In addition, Peyton was passionate about animal rescue and would visit Clayton County Humane Society with his sister, Karen, where he spent time loving on the animals. Lastly, Peyton loved his family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them.



Peyton McNamara is survived by his beloved parents, Don Giddens and Ann McNamara; sisters, Karen Kelly (Paul) and Kim Willingham (Harold); brothers, Eric Giddens (Rebecca) and Mike McNamara (LeAnn).



Nieces and nephews, Chris Haynie, Meredith Haynie, and Jeff Haynie; Kalee (Willingham) Barbis, Kelsie Willingham, Maddux Willingham, Camden Willingham, and Jaiden Willingham; Maggie Giddens and Peyton Giddens; and Michael McNamara Jr.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, located in Atlanta, GA. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Clayton County Humane Society in Peyton's name.



