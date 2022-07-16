MCNALLY, Randall Kaylon



Randall Kaylon McNally, 70, of College Park, has passed on July 5, 2022. He has had a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A native of Dalton, he was the son of the late Betty Ellis McNally and the late Johnny Douglas McNally. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Claire Mills McNally, and his brother, David McNally of St. Simons Island, sister Krista Mantooth of Chatsworth, 4 nephews and a niece. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at a later date.

