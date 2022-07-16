ajc logo
Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCNALLY, Randall Kaylon

Randall Kaylon McNally, 70, of College Park, has passed on July 5, 2022. He has had a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. A native of Dalton, he was the son of the late Betty Ellis McNally and the late Johnny Douglas McNally. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Claire Mills McNally, and his brother, David McNally of St. Simons Island, sister Krista Mantooth of Chatsworth, 4 nephews and a niece. Interment will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

