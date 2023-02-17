MCNAIR, Frances Marie



Frances "Fran" Marie McNair passed away on February 12, 2023, in her home in Johns Creek, GA.



Fran was born in Montrose, CO to Leo and Anna English on July 14, 1936. She was involved with AT&T Telecom Pioneers, a Local AJS JAG Club, and the Shawl Ministry at Johns Creek UMC.



Fran is survived by daughters, Sherri Lombardi and Deborah Rickett; siblings, Lee English, Violet Dowdy, Betty Gonzales, Ruby Wells, Margie Purvis, and Robert English; grandchildren, Rick Mathis, Teresa Rickett, Evan Lombardi; as well as great-grandchildren, Nikole Mathis, Modesty Mathis, and Abigail Mathis.



Memorial services will be Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you gift to St Jude's or the Shriners as these were her favorites. For those unable to attend the service in person, a livestream will be available: https://vimeo.com/799337036

