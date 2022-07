McMullen, James

MCMULLEN, Jr., James



Mr. James H. McMullen Jr., age 68, of Riverdale, passed Saturday, July 23, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 30, 10 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard NE. A viewing will be held Friday, July 29, 10 AM until 7 PM, at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.