MCMILLON, Merle T.
Of Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM; Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30314. Rev. Eric George Vickers, Pastor. Rev. Dr. Marella McMillon Holmes, Eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Public Viewing Wednesday from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)758-1731.
