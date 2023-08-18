McMillan, Sylvester

MCMILLAN, Sr., Sylvester Hathaway
Mr. Sylvester H. McMillan entered into rest August 14, 2023. Memorial Celebration Saturday, August 19, 2023, 1 PM, Warren Memorial United Methodist Church, 181 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW, Atlanta. Murray Brothers, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com
