MCMILLAN, Debby Hodges



Debby Hodges McMillan, age 64 went home to the Lord on January 25, 2021 following a brief battle with cancer.



Debby was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 20, 1957, to the late Rev. Quinton and Kathleen Hodges. She worked in sales throughout her life and enjoyed traveling for her job. For the past few years she cherished the time that she had to spend with her three grandchildren.



Left to treasure her memory are her son, Jeremy (Sarah) of Kingsport, TN; son, Joshua of Covington, GA; three grandchildren, Aiden, Cameron, and Emerson; brother, Quinton (Karen) Hodges of Victoria, TX; sister Jincy Swett of Trinity, FL; sister Kathy Hall of Covington, GA; sister, Cindy James of McDonough, GA; sister, Alicia Hodges of Stockbridge, GA; several nieces and nephews.



The family will host a memorial service on March 13, 2021, 11 AM at Calvary Baptist Church located at 4228 Mill St., Covington, GA. Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow appropriate COVID protocols.

