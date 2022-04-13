McMickle, Juanita

ajc logo
Obituaries
Juanita K. McMickle, age 87, of Newnan, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born on December 24, 1934, in Luthersville, GA. She is preceded in death by her husband, David E. "Gene" McMickle and brother, Travis Kee. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Ric) McClure, LTC (Ret), David (Beth) McMickle, and Melissa (Ed) Mitchell; grandchildren, Matthew (April) Fowler, Laura Beth (Scott) Braun, Kendall (Shirah) Hopson, Brad (Leanne) Cannon, Chris (Taylor) McMickle, Josh McMickle, Ashley (Paul) Lamb, and Natalie Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Catherine Kee, and Martha Myers; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 766, Luthersville, GA, 30251 Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

