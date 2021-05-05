Mcmichael, Robert

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">McMICHAEL, II, Robert Henry<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Robert Henry McMichael, II, born May 16, 1943, a 1960 graduate of Luther Judson Price High School, a 1964 graduate of Morehouse College, and a 1981 graduate of the Woodrow Wilson School of Law at Princeton University. A law enforcement executive, community and church leader. As a trusted law enforcement executive, he served as Special Agent with the Intelligence Unit of the Fulton County Georgia District Attorney's Office as Chief Agent with the Intelligence Unit from 1967. He was appointed as Interim Sheriff of Fulton County in 1989. President Bill Clinton appointed Robert to serve as the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia for both terms of the Clinton Administration in 1993. As a beloved community and church leader, he participated in various local and national professional and civic organizations to include Butler Street YMCA Board of Trustees and the National Organization of Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Robert also served on the Board of Trustees for Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church where he was an active member. He was an exemplary and loving family man of eight grandchildren. On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Robert transitioned peacefully at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kathye, children, Arlene Brooks (Fayetteville, GA), Belinda Michael (Atlanta), daughter-in-law Dina McMichael (East Cobb, GA); sisters, Joyce Thomas (East Point, GA), Birdie McKay (Washington, D.C.) Kate McNease (Atlanta); and brother Charles McMichael (Atlanta); grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Friday, May 7, 2021, 11 AM, Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., S.W. Atlanta, GA. Public Viewing Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home <br/><br/>(404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMurrayBrothers.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>