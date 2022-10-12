ajc logo
X

McMichael, Brenda

Obituaries

MCMICHAEL, Brenda

A Service honoring the Life, Grace and Spirit of Mrs. Brenda Love McMichael will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:30 AM at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church & Life Center, 1025 McDonough Boulevard, SE Atlanta, Georgia; Reverend Aaron Jones III, Pastor, Reverend Richard P. Dunn, Officiant and Dr. Eugene Diamond, Eulogist. Entombment, Westview Cemetery. Remains will lie in repose for viewing from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Survivors are her husband, Reverend Anthony James McMichael; daughter, Dr. Andria McMichael; son, Mr. William McMichael; sister, Patricia Williams, brother, Anthony Curry Love; the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Family and a host of other loving relatives, soror's and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:00 AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Braves open the postseason: Special coverage in Tuesday’s AJC and ePaper19h ago

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Years after acquittal, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill back on trial Wednesday
21h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
14h ago

Credit: Etienne Laurent

Weinstein lawyer decries 'almost medieval' cell conditions
10h ago

Credit: Etienne Laurent

Weinstein lawyer decries 'almost medieval' cell conditions
10h ago

Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’
12h ago
The Latest

Robinson, Eleanor
Harris, Raymond
5h ago
Perkins, Ann
5h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
18h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top