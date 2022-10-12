MCMICHAEL, Brenda



A Service honoring the Life, Grace and Spirit of Mrs. Brenda Love McMichael will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:30 AM at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church & Life Center, 1025 McDonough Boulevard, SE Atlanta, Georgia; Reverend Aaron Jones III, Pastor, Reverend Richard P. Dunn, Officiant and Dr. Eugene Diamond, Eulogist. Entombment, Westview Cemetery. Remains will lie in repose for viewing from 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Survivors are her husband, Reverend Anthony James McMichael; daughter, Dr. Andria McMichael; son, Mr. William McMichael; sister, Patricia Williams, brother, Anthony Curry Love; the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Family and a host of other loving relatives, soror's and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:00 AM.

