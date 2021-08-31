MCMAHON, M. Garry



Age 72, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2021 following a stroke. Garry was born on Saturday, November 6, 1948 in Atlanta, GA, sharing his date of birth with his father. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1970, and later earned a Master's degree in Information and Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in 1979. Garry was predeceased by his parents, Edward Vincent McMahon and Catherine McGarry McMahon. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane, their three children, Joshua, Louise, Colleen, and four grandchildren Calvin, Caleb, Calista, and Cameron. Garry is also survived by his brother, Patrick McMahon, and two sisters, Cathy McMahon Fowlkes and Jeanne McMahon Nangle. After retiring in 2013, Garry enjoyed quiet evenings at home, reading, and watching Jeopardy with his wife. He was always there for his family, whether it was a shoulder to lean or offering up his "pearls of wisdom". A funeral service is planned at the Our Lady of the Assumption parish Church at 11 AM. on September 18, 2021. Due to COVID, there will be no reception at the Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the E. V. McMahon '31 Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marist, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319.

