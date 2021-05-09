McLeroy, Richard

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688643-01_0_0000688643-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688643-01_0_0000688643-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCLEROY, Rev., Richard W. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">On Sunday, May 2, 2021 the Rev. Richard W. McLeroy of Peachtree City, GA entered into the Church triumphant with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After a well-lived and well-loved life as a Navy Corpsman, Lutheran pastor, and beloved husband and father, he is survived by daughter Cathy McLeroy Brinkman, son John Michael McLeroy, and daughter Lisa McLeroy Case. He is celebrating eternal life with his wife and partner of 59 years, Barbara Foster McLeroy.<br/><br/>Memorial and celebration service will be held at Word of God Lutheran Church at 4486 East Highway 34 in Sharpsburg, GA at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 14th. There will be a private inurnment ceremony in the Columbarium at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta following the service.<br/><br/>Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to your favorite charity.<br/><br/>McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMckoon.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>