MCLEMORE, George George McLemore, age 83 of Douglasville, GA, passed over to Heaven on July 17, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, GA to Raymond and Exie McLemore. He was the beloved husband of Betty McLemore and father of Julie (Tony) Collins, Linda (Ren) McDearis and Laura (Joe) Pico. He was the grandfather of William Broadwater, Nicholas McDearis, Katelin Kidd, and Brooke, TJ, Madison Castor, and Alex Pico. He was the great grandfather of Kaleah Louis, Malakih McDuffie, Zoey Kidd and Blaire McDearis. He was predeceased by mother, father, brothers William and Johnny, and sister Helen Miles. George was proud that he served his country in the U.S. Marines. He was an East Point policeman and later retired as the security manager for Winn-Dixie. He and Betty were married for 59 years and had a wonderful life together. George was a Master Mason and Methodist/Presbyterian by faith. At his request, his earthly remains were cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A heavenly reunion will be held in the future. Condolences may be made at www.whitleygarner.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, GA 30134.

