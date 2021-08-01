MCLEAN, Kathleen



Age 75, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021. Kathy was born in Montgomery, Alabama to Neal B. Andregg and Vera Maddox Andregg on December 2, 1945. She attended high school at Richmond Academy in Augusta, where she was president of the student body as a senior. She earned a B.A. from Mercer University where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority, attended the University of Michigan as a National Science Foundation Fellow and received a Masters degree in history from Georgia State University. Kathy taught at The Lovett School, serving as chair of the history department and alumni director. She was associated with Harry Norman and Dorsey Alston Realtors where she earned numerous awards for residential sales, including the Gold Phoenix Award for 30 years in the Atlanta Board of Realtors Million Dollar Club. Kathy was a past president of the Chastain Park Civic Association and a member of the Cathedral of St. Philip. She is survived by her sister, Hope Andregg Bjerke of Palo Cedro, Ca., her niece, Andrea P. Jones of Fairfield, Va. and her nephew, James T. Jones, III of West Chester, Pa. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 6 at 2:00PM at the Cathedral of St. Philip, with a reception following at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Cathedral Music at the Cathedral of St. Philip; 2744 Peachtree Rd, NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30305. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hmpattersonOglethorpe.com for the McLean family.



