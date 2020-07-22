MCLEAN, Douglas Goodwin Douglas Goodwin McLean, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Land O Lakes, FL on Sunday, July 12th. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Edna Coleman McLean, son Alan Coleman McLean of Riverview, FL, daughter Lorie McLean Liss and son-in-law Sean Liss of Odessa, FL, his 2 beloved grandchildren, Haley Nicole Liss and Austin McLean Liss along with many dear nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Charles W. McLean, mother Mary Allen McLean, brother Roderick A. McLean (Sue), brother Bruce C. McLean (Eleanor) and sister Janice McLean Ford (James). Douglas was born in Utica, NY on February 29, 1932. He graduated from Waterville Central High School. He joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War and was honorable discharged. Douglas graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS in Business Administration in 1958. Upon graduation he joined Texaco, Inc. where he became a successful Business Executive and General Manager of International Aviation Sales-Europe, The Middle East and Africa. Douglas held numerous managerial positions throughout his 37 years with the organization and was stationed in Florida, Hawaii, California, New York, The Netherlands and The United Kingdom. Douglas retired from Texaco, Inc. in 1994 and shorty after relocated to Bradenton, FL. He spent 23 years in Bradenton with his wife Mary. In 2019, Douglas and Mary relocated to Land O Lakes, FL to be closer to family. Douglas was a great sportsman and competitor who enjoyed Tennis, Golf, Basketball and coached his children's little league sports teams when they were growing up. Douglas was proud of his alma mater and was a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. In 1987 Douglas and his son Alan won the Town of Fairfield, CT Doubles Championship, one of his finest moments. A Full Military Air Force Honors Ceremony and Communal Service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd. Saint Petersburg, FL 33708 on July 29th, 2020 at 11 AM.

