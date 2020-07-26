MCLAUGHLIN, Virginia Virginia P. McLaughlin, 76, died from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of Agape Hospice. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Newton V. Prince and Nancy B. Prince. She is survived by William, her husband of 52 years; her daughter, Michelle (Matt); her son, Jonathan (Tiffany); grandchildren: Jake, Abigail, Georgia, and William. As well as, her brother, Newton (Agusta); nephews; Tres, Robert (Lisa) Craig, and Austin; and, nieces, Paige and Natalie. Born in Raleigh, NC, and raised in Fuquay Varina, NC. She was a graduate from Peace College, UNC-Chapel Hill, and the Art Institute of Atlanta, where she received her Interior Design degree with Honors. She had a very successful Interior Design business, Design Perspective. She was a faithful member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church, Mount Paran Church of God, Calvary Church, and Chapel Hill Church, Dunwoody. She was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and strived to share his love with everyone she met. She loved music, she was a gifted singer and a fantastic pianist. She sang with the Robert Shaw Choral Guild and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, traveling to Washington, DC, and Carnegie Hall, New York City. She enjoyed playing the piano at home. She was an avid tennis player and a member of the ALTA; and, she played on the Village Mill tennis team, as high as Double-A. She loved traveling with her husband and family, most often to the beach. She was an inspiration to many and her greatest joy was her family. Sign online guest book at www.Fischerfuneralcare.com. A memorial will be held at Chapel Hill Church Dunwoody on September 5, 2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse.

