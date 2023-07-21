MCLAUGHLIN, Kent



Kent McLaughlin, age 62, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, after a short illness. Born on February 20, 1961, he was the son of Dolores McLaughlin and Don R. McLaughlin of Marietta. A 1979 graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, he attended Kennesaw State University and worked as an IT consultant for Coca-Cola in Atlanta. Survivors include his mother, Dolores; and brother, David, both of Marietta; and aunt and uncle, Alton and Ruth Sanders of Oxford, Ohio. His father preceded Kent in death. The family extends thanks for their care of Kent to physicians, nurses, and staff of Kennestone Hospital and Rose Lane Health and Rehabilitation Center. Services will be private.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com