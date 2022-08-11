ajc logo
MCKNIGHT, Joy Matthews

Joy Matthews McKnight, age, 84 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away July 26, 2022. She was born in Pavo, Georgia. She worked as a Registered Nurse with Georgia Baptist Hospital; and also employed for 22 years with the State of Georgia as a Disability Adjudicator. After her retirement, she volunteered working with the homeless at the InTown Collaborative Ministries, as well as volunteering at her church, Church of Our Saviour. She moved to Spring Hill, TN in the fall of 2015 to be with her daughter and family. Preceded in death by her parents, Maxine McLeod and James Hampton Matthews; husband, Harold Briggs McKnight, II; brother, Jimmy Matthews, sister-in-law, Joy Matthews. Survived by, son, Michael (Angela Flores) McKnight; daughter, Lynn (William) Rieger; sister, Kay O'Connor; grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Mott, Briggs McKnight, Mary Rieger, Bo (Madeline) Rieger; and great-grandchild, Leon Mott. A funeral service will be conducted at Church of Our Saviour, 1068 North Highland Ave., Atlanta, GA 30306, 11:00 AM on August 27, 2022. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Barry Griffin will be officiating. Donations may be made to The Well Outreach (www.springhillwell.org) or InTown Collaborative Ministries (www.intowncm.org)

The family will be having a private inurnment following the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-264-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com

