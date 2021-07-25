MCKISIC, Samuel



Celebration of Life for Mr. Samuel Mckisic will be held on Monday July 26, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing Monday starting at 9 AM until the hour of the service. 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



