Mckisic, Samuel

1 hour ago

MCKISIC, Samuel

Celebration of Life for Mr. Samuel Mckisic will be held on Monday July 26, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing Monday starting at 9 AM until the hour of the service. 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

