MCKINZEY, Joel Arnold



With great sorrow, the family of Joel Arnold McKinzey, age 74, of Tucker, GA, announces that he unexpectedly passed away at home on November 2, 2022.



He was born on June 22, 1948, the son of Adrian Thomas McKinzey and LeMoyne West McKinzey of Northport, Alabama.



He graduated from the University of Alabama and began his professional career in commercial real estate with Winn-Dixie in Louisville, Kentucky. He continued in that field for a number of years before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to open a bookstore with his long-time best friend. Developing McKinzey-White Booksellers into a successful enterprise was perhaps his favorite work and that which brought together all his skills and interests. Later, upon moving to Atlanta, he worked in residential real estate for several years before retiring.



A skilled negotiator, a voracious reader, and a life-long student of history, politics, and world affairs, Joel was also a natural mathematician and followed financial markets daily. In recent years and after a long hiatus, he rekindled an interest in Alabama football and avidly followed the Tide. He also loved taking long walks with his wife Anne.



Joel is survived by his beloved wife, Anne McClellan McKinzey; and his three children and their families: Kevin and his wife, Lauren of Trumansburg, NY, and their three children, Ada, Remi, and Liam; Johanna and her wife, Mary of Ft. Collins, CO, and their son, Emmitt; and Benjamin of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his sister, Jane McKinzey, of Tucker; his nephew, Tom McKinzey, and his family of Atlanta; and by several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Adrian Thomas McKinzey, Jr.



The family is planning a private celebration of life. Those wishing to make a donation in Joel's memory are encouraged to contribute to a charity of their choice.



