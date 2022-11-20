ajc logo
X

McKinzey, Joel

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCKINZEY, Joel Arnold

With great sorrow, the family of Joel Arnold McKinzey, age 74, of Tucker, GA, announces that he unexpectedly passed away at home on November 2, 2022.

He was born on June 22, 1948, the son of Adrian Thomas McKinzey and LeMoyne West McKinzey of Northport, Alabama.

He graduated from the University of Alabama and began his professional career in commercial real estate with Winn-Dixie in Louisville, Kentucky. He continued in that field for a number of years before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to open a bookstore with his long-time best friend. Developing McKinzey-White Booksellers into a successful enterprise was perhaps his favorite work and that which brought together all his skills and interests. Later, upon moving to Atlanta, he worked in residential real estate for several years before retiring.

A skilled negotiator, a voracious reader, and a life-long student of history, politics, and world affairs, Joel was also a natural mathematician and followed financial markets daily. In recent years and after a long hiatus, he rekindled an interest in Alabama football and avidly followed the Tide. He also loved taking long walks with his wife Anne.

Joel is survived by his beloved wife, Anne McClellan McKinzey; and his three children and their families: Kevin and his wife, Lauren of Trumansburg, NY, and their three children, Ada, Remi, and Liam; Johanna and her wife, Mary of Ft. Collins, CO, and their son, Emmitt; and Benjamin of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his sister, Jane McKinzey, of Tucker; his nephew, Tom McKinzey, and his family of Atlanta; and by several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Adrian Thomas McKinzey, Jr.

The family is planning a private celebration of life. Those wishing to make a donation in Joel's memory are encouraged to contribute to a charity of their choice.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McCaleb, Robert
1h ago
Frazier, Doris
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top