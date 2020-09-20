MCKINNEY, Roger Michael Roger Michael McKinney of East Point, GA passed away Sept. 13th, 2020 at Piedmont Stockbridge surrounded by family. He was an educator, loving brother and friend. Roger is survived by his siblings, Sheila VerSteeg of Buford, GA and Brian McKinney of Atlanta, GA. He was predeceased in 2010 by his mother Anne Katherine McKinney and in 2014 by his father Roger McKinney. A private, family only, memorial service will be held to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at hmpattersonspringhill.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPLC Action Fund https://donate.splcaction.org.



