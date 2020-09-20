X

McKinney, Roger

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MCKINNEY, Roger Michael Roger Michael McKinney of East Point, GA passed away Sept. 13th, 2020 at Piedmont Stockbridge surrounded by family. He was an educator, loving brother and friend. Roger is survived by his siblings, Sheila VerSteeg of Buford, GA and Brian McKinney of Atlanta, GA. He was predeceased in 2010 by his mother Anne Katherine McKinney and in 2014 by his father Roger McKinney. A private, family only, memorial service will be held to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at hmpattersonspringhill.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPLC Action Fund https://donate.splcaction.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.